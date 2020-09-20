85ºF

Local News

Hollywood police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
Police are looking for the person who 19-year-old Janavis Ray'Quan Louis
Police are looking for the person who 19-year-old Janavis Ray'Quan Louis (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old Hollywood man.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to a 911 call around 11:18 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the area of North 23rd Avenue and Scott Street.

When they arrived, officers found a shooting victim, later identified as Janavis Ray’Quan Louis. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact Hollywood Police at (954) 764-4357 or 954-967-4411.

Send an e-mail tip to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: