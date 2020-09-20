Hollywood police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old Hollywood man.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to a 911 call around 11:18 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the area of North 23rd Avenue and Scott Street.

When they arrived, officers found a shooting victim, later identified as Janavis Ray’Quan Louis. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact Hollywood Police at (954) 764-4357 or 954-967-4411.

Send an e-mail tip to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.