BSO: Remains of body found in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The unidentified human remains of a man were found Sunday afternoon in Pompano Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:19 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to the remains that were located at 1825 N.W. 3rd St.

When deputies arrived, they located decomposing remains. Homicide detectives arrived and a crime scene has been set up.

The Broward County Medical Examiner transported unidentified man to their office for identification.

The case is now a death investigation.