Man fatally shot during home invasion robbery in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was killed early Monday morning during a home invasion robbery in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the 300 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the home and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the incident, authorities said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released nor has any suspect information. Deputies have not disclosed what was taken during the robbery or why they believe the man was targeted.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.