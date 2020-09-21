Man in late 70s killed in hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday night.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, who is also a spokesman for the police department, told Local 10 News that responding officers found a man in his late 70s lying on the roadway, suffering from extensive injuries.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

According to Santiago, it appears that a dark-colored vehicle was heading south on Northwest 31st Avenue passing 19th Street when the pedestrian crossed into the path of the car.

Santiago said the driver fled the scene, but several witnesses stayed to speak with police.

The roadway was shut down after the crash so authorities could investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.