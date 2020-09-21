‘Objectionable odor,’ ‘raw sewage’ found inside McDonald’s

MIAMI – A state inspector smelled and saw a major violation inside a Miami McDonald’s last week and ordered the place shut.

The inspector noted that both the men’s and women’s restrooms were flooded.

Rodent issues, meanwhile, were found at La Caravane Take-Out.

The inspector noted 160 rodent droppings in the kitchen and other areas.

This is the second time La Caravane has been ordered shut.

We decided to include a restaurant that was ordered closed in the Boca area because many North Broward residents cross the county line to eat.

Sen Thai in Boca Raton was ordered shut last week after the inspector noted a roach issue inside.

Below is a list of places that were ordered closed and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***McDONALD’S

6700 SW 40TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/15/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Observed at the time of the inspection both bathrooms in the establishment (Women and Men) flooded with black waters and strong odor.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Strong odor caused due to sewage at both restrooms.”

"Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Both restroom in location covered with sewage.

“Standing water in floor drain/floor drain draining very slowly. Observed floor drain standing water by soda machine. According to the manager the hose from the machine has been detached.”

***LA CARAVANE TAKE OUT

560 NE 44TH STREET

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/24/18

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 30 rodent droppings under triple sink in kitchen inside of a box of bleach Approximately 10 rodent droppings under triple sink in kitchen on the floor Approximately 15 rodent droppings behind chest freezer in kitchen 5 rodent droppings behind reach in cooler in kitchen Approximately 100 rodent droppings inside oven in kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach at prep table next to microwaves.”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. Raid fogger stored over juices on shelf next to swinging door leading into the kitchen. Chemical moved.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At reach in cooler #1, black beans (48°F - Cold Holding); legume (48°F - Cold Holding). Items stored in cooler overnight. Unable to determine when item temperature went out if range. Items discarded.”

***SEN THAI BISTRO

11395 WEST PALMETTO PARK ROAD

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 9/17/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 24 live roaches at hand wash sink in ware wash area within kitchen, near cook line . Operator self-treated area with RAID pesticide and killed some and contacted pest control.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed fryers with accumulated food debris and grease between the units.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed items stored in hand wash sink in ware washing area. Operator removed items.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed large sandwich prep make table - tofu (50°F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked carrots (48°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (45°F - Cold Holding). Per operator items removed from walk-in and moved to unit 1 to 2 day prior and not removed from unit. See Stop Sale. Also observed raw beef (46°F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (46°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (48°F - Cold Holding); in same unit moved this morning from walk in per operator at 12pm, initial check and action at 3:20. Operator removed and stored in other cooler.**Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed large sandwich prep make table - tofu (50°F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked carrots (48°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (45°F - Cold Holding). Per operator items removed from walk-in and moved to unit 1 to 2 day prior and not removed from unit.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shrimp, pork and beef stored in large sandwich prep make table above and behind ready to eat vegetables, food and sauces, such as onions, cooked chicken and oyster sauce. Operator removed and stored appropriately.”