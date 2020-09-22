Fort Lauderdale provides temperature monitoring bracelets to employees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale began handing out 3,000 temperature monitoring bracelets to employees Monday as an extra level of protection against COVID-19.

According to a news release, the “smart bracelets” provide updated body temperatures with green, yellow and red indicators every 15 minutes.

City officials said Fort Lauderdale is one of the first local governments in Florida to provide these bracelets to their employees.

“Safety will continue to be top priority as we push forward at full-speed ahead in our commitment and dedication to serving our neighbors,” City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said. “In bringing all of our staff back into the workplace we have taken many precautions to provide employees with a safe working environment, providing COVID-19 precautions -- from providing PPE and hand sanitizer to conducting temperature checks at entrances to city facilities.”

The city is also requiring employees to wear masks, wash their hands, follow posted signage and practice social distancing.

Free COVID-19 testing has also been made available to all city employees.