SUV with bullet holes left at scene of fatal shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning, authorities confirm, near the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and NW 8th Avenue, where traffic is now blocked off in westbound lanes.

A Chevy Tahoe riddled with bullets can be seen up against the side of a T-Mobile store, with detectives surrounding it. The SUV has a Tennessee license plate.

The incident happened between a Shell gas station and that T-Mobile store.

There were about a dozen evidence markers on the street indicating bullet casings.

Hallandale Beach police say the body of a person killed has been removed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

