Here is how St. Bonaventure Catholic School welcomed back kids during pandemic

DAVIE, Fla. – Students from kindergarten through second grade returned to classrooms on Wednesday at the St. Bonaventure Catholic School in Davie.

The faith-based private school required face masks and installed plexiglass. Next Monday, the school will welcome back students from 3rd to 5th grade. And on Sept. 30, students from 6th to 8th grade will be allowed to return to school.

Lisa Kempinski, the school’s principal, said the phased reopening makes it easier to make sure children are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a lot easier with 150 kids versus 600 kids,” Kempinski said.

Kempinski said the first days will help teachers, students and staff to adapt to their new daily routines, which will include temperature checks and a lot of hand washing.

“It’s timing, cleaning, cleaning schedules,” Kempinski said.

To prevent parents from crowding after school, each of them received a number, so their teachers could bring out the students. Gabriela Plaza said she was getting tired of distance learning, so the back-to-school day was a celebration.

“I was getting crazy with all the things in the house,” Plaza said. "It was too much work and the kids want to go back.”

