Shooting in North Lauderdale leads to high-speed chase that ends in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police chase ended in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit that spanned two counties.

The incident began with a shooting in North Lauderdale near Southwest 71st Avenue.

According to authorities, shots were fired but no injures were reported.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene, which is how the police pursuit began.

Driving in a silver Mercedes, the suspect led police southbound on the Florida Turnpike before eventually stopping on his own, approximately 10 miles north of the Southwest 8th Street exit in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The suspect weaved in and out of cars at a high rate of speed during the chase, and was taken into custody by several officers with their guns drawn.

The Turnpike southbound was shut as authorities arrested the suspect and began their investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.