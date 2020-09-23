South Florida automotive legend Rick Case dies at 77

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rick Case, the CEO and founder of the Rick Case Automotive Group, died Tuesday after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family members.

Case was known as a catalyst in the automotive industry and had a passion for giving back to the community.

This year marked the 59th in business for the Rick Case Automotive Group.

Case’s legacy and his automotive empire will continue with his wife and business partner Rita, and their children, Ryan and Raquel, who have active leadership roles in the company.