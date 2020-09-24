81ºF

Local News

Broken gas pipeline shuts down Florida’s Turnpike near Lake Worth

Alex Finnie, Reporter

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions in Palm Beach County because of a broken gas pipeline near Lake Worth.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, southbound traffic is being diverted at the 97 Mile Post. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 86 Mile Post near Boyton Beach.

They urge drivers to “please use caution and avoid [the] area if possible.”

Video sent in by viewers shows smoke from the apparent explosion just off of Lake Worth Road, which is also shut down in both directions.

Evacuations are currently underway in nearby neighborhoods, but no injuries have been reported, according to WPBF.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 News for updates.

