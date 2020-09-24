Broken gas pipeline shuts down Florida’s Turnpike near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions in Palm Beach County because of a broken gas pipeline near Lake Worth.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, southbound traffic is being diverted at the 97 Mile Post. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 86 Mile Post near Boyton Beach.

They urge drivers to “please use caution and avoid [the] area if possible.”

Video sent in by viewers shows smoke from the apparent explosion just off of Lake Worth Road, which is also shut down in both directions.

Holy wow! Water main exploded in lake worth! pic.twitter.com/JFcv0zKoGU — JustGoDrumpf2😷 (@DirtySock8) September 24, 2020

Evacuations are currently underway in nearby neighborhoods, but no injuries have been reported, according to WPBF.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 86 Mile Post Boyton Beach https://t.co/rNYkQNdXjP pic.twitter.com/6BRQCGMSPJ — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) September 24, 2020

This is a developing news story.

