Department of Justice investigating former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

MIAMI – The Department of Justice has an open investigation into former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Authorities are reportedly looking into whether the ex-South Florida Congresswoman spent campaign funds on personal expenses.

Defense attorney Jeff Weiner released a statement saying that Ros-Lehtinen is aware of the investigation and has been cooperating.

The statement read, in part:

“We are gathering the information requested by the Department of Justice and are confident that, if bookkeeping errors were committed, they were due to negligence, and not willful or intentional misconduct.”

Ros-Lehtinen represented Florida’s 27th congressional district, which includes parts of Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Kendall, for three decades, from 1989 to 2019.