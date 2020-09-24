Detectives arrest suspect in high school football coach’s murder

MIAMI – Miami-Dade detectives arrested a suspect in the murder of the 46-year-old Miami Senior High School coach who was killed at his West Little River home on Monday.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the arrest of the suspect in Corey Smith’s murder was on Thursday.

“Once the process is complete we will provide the identity,” Zabaleta said.

Zabaleta said on Monday detectives questioned a 15-year-old boy who was in the home when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found Smith dead.

On Tuesday, officers identified the boy as the son of Lamar Alexander, a suspect in a Coral Gables jewelry store burglary, kidnapping and chase that ended with a Dec. 5 shootout in Miramar. Alexander, 41, and three others died that day.

On Wednesday, detectives continued to focus on the evidence at Smith’s home.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.