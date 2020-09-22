83ºF

Detectives identify teen at home with dead coach as son of suspect who died in fatal police shooting

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – The yellow crime scene tape was back up on Tuesday outside of the West Little River home where a beloved 46-year-old Miami Senior High School football coach was killed.

Detectives have been gathering evidence since Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found Corey Smith dead on Monday. He was shot several times. Detectives identified the 15-year-old boy who was in the home when Smith was killed as his nephew.

The teenage boy is the son of Lamar Alexander, a suspect in a Coral Gables jewelry store burglary, kidnapping, and chase that ended with a Dec. 5 shootout in Miramar. Alexander, 41, and three others died.

Smith worked for Miami-Dade Count Public Schools for about two decades and developed a reputation for being a strong and reliable mentor. He had accomplished his dream job as a football coach at Miami Senior High School.

Willie Jones, Smith’s neighbor and friend, said on Monday that the coach’s death was a great loss to the community.

“He always got them on the right path,” Jones said, adding “There’s a lot of kids that’s in the league, college, probably wouldn’t even have made it through high school without him because he was always there for them like a big brother, uncle, father figure.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Grief on social media

