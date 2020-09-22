Detectives identify teen at home with dead coach as son of suspect who died in fatal police shooting

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – The yellow crime scene tape was back up on Tuesday outside of the West Little River home where a beloved 46-year-old Miami Senior High School football coach was killed.

Detectives have been gathering evidence since Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found Corey Smith dead on Monday. He was shot several times. Detectives identified the 15-year-old boy who was in the home when Smith was killed as his nephew.

The teenage boy is the son of Lamar Alexander, a suspect in a Coral Gables jewelry store burglary, kidnapping, and chase that ended with a Dec. 5 shootout in Miramar. Alexander, 41, and three others died.

Smith worked for Miami-Dade Count Public Schools for about two decades and developed a reputation for being a strong and reliable mentor. He had accomplished his dream job as a football coach at Miami Senior High School.

Willie Jones, Smith’s neighbor and friend, said on Monday that the coach’s death was a great loss to the community.

“He always got them on the right path,” Jones said, adding “There’s a lot of kids that’s in the league, college, probably wouldn’t even have made it through high school without him because he was always there for them like a big brother, uncle, father figure.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Grief on social media

Rip to Coach Corey Smith pic.twitter.com/qk2s4o8r3K — Caneville (@caneville305) September 22, 2020

Miami Senior alum ⁦@_jdf1⁩ addresses the shooting death of Stingarees coach Corey Smith. The two knew each other from Ford’s junior year at Booker T. ⁦⁦@larryblustein⁩ pic.twitter.com/iqOk88wMMi — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 22, 2020

The FAMU Football FAMULY sends our condolences and prayers to the family, friends, players and all those who loved Miami Senior HS Head Football Coach Corey Smith! What a tragedy!!! May his legacy live on! — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) September 21, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Coach Corey Smith...A legend in the south Florida Community, very well respected and loved! Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family! 🙏🙏🙏 @MiamihighFB pic.twitter.com/GqahlovUE8 — Krop Football (@KropFBTwitr) September 21, 2020

Rest in paradise Corey Smith. This upcoming season we will dedicate it for you. You’ll be missed #LLC #stings — Thomas Marconi (@ThomasMarconi33) September 21, 2020