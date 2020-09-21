Shooting leaves 1 dead in Miami-Dade’s West Little River

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A shooting left a man dead on Monday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood, police said.

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting near the intersection of Northwest 96th Terrace and Northwest 21st Avenue. The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to announce the victim’s identity.

Luther Campbell, better known as rapper Uncle Luke, publicly mourned the victim as Corey Smith, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools employee who was Miami High School’s football head coach.

“This is heartbreaking,” Campbell wrote on social media. “I just got off the phone with coach two days ago explaining opt in opt out. R.I.P.”

The crime scene is east of the Village Flea Market and Mall where Rev. Gregory Boyd was killed in the crossfire of a Sept. 10 shooting. Local 10 News journalists witnessed the shooting while reporting on 7-year-old Alana Washington’s shooting death.

BREAKING NEWS REPORT