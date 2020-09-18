Shooting leaves woman dead in West Little River

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Officers found a woman dead after a shooting on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northwest 81st Street and Northwest 21st Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel declared the woman dead at the scene. The crime scene is near to the Village Flea Market and Mall where Rev. Gregory Boyd was killed during a shooting Sept. 9.