1 person shot at public park in West Little River, police say

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – One person was shot on Thursday night at the Soar Park Teen Center, a small public park in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the gunman ran away from the park at 120 NW 83 St.

About six years ago, 17-year-old Keimouria Gardner was killed at the park during a shooting. She was sitting in a bench at the park when a stray bullet struck her, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the Thursday night shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.