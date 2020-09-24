Dirt-bike rider’s scuffle with officer on Biscayne Boulevard caught on video

MIAMI, Fla. – Witnesses recorded the tussle of a Miami police officer struggling to take down a man.

“That guy just pushed a cop off the bike,” the person recording the incident on cellphone video says.

At one point, the Miami Police officer even tried to pull the man’s hair to try to get him to comply.

But nothing worked, not even a taser. The suspect even ran to several cars on the road begging them to let him in.

“Please, please, please.”

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 5:54 p.m. with plenty of traffic at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 65th Street.

The man, identified as Atlas Christopher Bouie, 32, of Port St. Lucie, was spotted on a dirt bike by a Miami Police motorcycle officer. The officer said while he was on patrol, he saw the suspect riding on the wrong side of the road as well as on the sidewalk going north on Biscayne Boulevard.

As the officer, turned on his lights and sirens to stop the rider, the suspect took off, accelerating while still driving the dirt bike on the sidewalk, where he eventually lost his balance.

That’s when the Miami officer caught up to him. As the officer attempted to get off of his motorcycle, the arrest report says that Bouie pushed him with both hands to the ground. When the officer got up, Bouie then took two swings at him with closed fists but missed.

The officer then tried to grab Bouie by the hair to get him onto the ground to put him into handcuffs but Bouie got away and began running. The officer then used a taser. That’s didn’t stop him either.

Police said he then tried to enter the cars of passing motorists on the driver’s sides to get away.

Finally, a second officer showed up and was able to nab Bouie.

It’s not the man’s first run in with the law. In fact, he’s been labeled a habitual offender for driving without a license and for battery and burglary.

Last year, he was arrested for stealing two yellow dirt bikes from a business in Port St. Lucie.

When police checked, Bouie has never been issued a driver license in the state of Florida. He did have a driver license, but the arrest report did not reveal what state it was from. That license did not have any endorsement to operate a motorcycle, police said.

Bouie’s latest crime, which went viral on social media, earned him a slew of charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, and reckless driving.

He was taken to jail and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 6.