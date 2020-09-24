Have you seen this man who set a Broward church on fire? | VIDEO

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a man who started a fire at a Broward County church, causing significant damage.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released video from July 15 showing the man who apparently sneaked onto the grounds of the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Hollywood and began pouring some kind of accelerant on the ground.

You can see him bend down, pull out a lighter or match, and the screen goes white as the fire sparks into life. Then the man just slowly walks away.

The church, located at 1925 North State Road 7, has already painted over the scorch marks, but the person responsible is still on the run.

Investigators say he left behind a gas canister and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. ATF is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you recognize the man in that video, or if you know anything about this that can help find him, call 1-888-283-3473 or 1-877-662-7766.