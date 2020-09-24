Miami police officer gets into street tussle with man after attempted traffic stop

MIAMI – An officer in Miami got into a scuffle with a suspect that led to a taser coming out, and it was all caught on camera.

Drivers also got a front row seat to this scrap in the street Wednesday afternoon, and the video has been making the rounds on social media.

A man is seen fighting off a Miami police officer as he tries taking him into custody.

The man slipped away from the officer and tried to run off, but the officer deployed his taser.

That didn’t stop the man, who ran towards a stopped car and, according to police, was pulling the handle, trying to get inside.

Miami police said all of this went down after the officer tried to perform a traffic stop on the man, who was riding a motorcycle.

Eventually, police said they were to take the man into custody. That officer suffered an injury to his hand.