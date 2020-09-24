77ºF

Suspects detained, rifle recovered following hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Mangled car in Miami Beach.
Mangled car in Miami Beach. (Miami Beach Police Department)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Several people were detained Thursday morning in Miami Beach after they bailed out of a car following a hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of 41st Street and Alton Road.

According to a sergeant at the scene, a BMW that was possibly stolen crashed into a parked Tesla. The driver continued west until the car became disabled and the people inside bailed out of the car, authorities said.

Several people were detained.

Authorities said one of the people detained was in possession of a rifle.

No other details were immediately released.

