Suspects detained, rifle recovered following hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Several people were detained Thursday morning in Miami Beach after they bailed out of a car following a hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of 41st Street and Alton Road.

According to a sergeant at the scene, a BMW that was possibly stolen crashed into a parked Tesla. The driver continued west until the car became disabled and the people inside bailed out of the car, authorities said.

POLICE: Officers investigating a hit and run near 41 Street/Alton Rd. Officer positioned on 41 Street observed BMW crash into a parked Tesla and continue westbound before becoming disabled. Subjects fled on foot, several detained.1 subject in possession of rifle. #MBPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/lBogeh7lIc — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 24, 2020

Several people were detained.

Authorities said one of the people detained was in possession of a rifle.

No other details were immediately released.