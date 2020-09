FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miami and Fort Lauderdale residents will be dealing with flooding on Friday morning.

Noisy thunderstorm activity stretched from the coastal areas to Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach.

At 11:30 p.m., there was still a lot more rain stretched out over the Atlantic waters.

There were coastal advisories in effect in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

