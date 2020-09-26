Sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale shuts down roads, limits New River water activities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 16-inch sewer main break in the vicinity of Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale has some roads closed down and the city is advising that people stay away from water activities in a portion of the New River.

Roads that will be closed while crews repair the break include: Southwest 2nd Street closed from Southwest 1st Avenue to Southwest 3rd Avenue/Nugent Avenue.

Also, the city has designated boundaries where they are suggesting that there is no swimming, fishing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging or any water-related activities in the impacted area.

Boundaries of New River are as follows:

North: North Edge of New River

South: South Edge of New River

East: Andrews Avenue Bridge

West: S.W. 4th Avenue Bridge

Swimming, fishing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any water-related activities should be avoided within the advisory area. (City of Fort Lauderdale)

The city of Fort Lauderdale has a 24-hour customer service center to answer any questions. Call (954) 828-8000.