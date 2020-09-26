Sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale shuts down roads, limits New River water activities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 16-inch sewer main break in the vicinity of Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale has some roads closed down and the city is advising that people stay away from water activities in a portion of the New River.
Roads that will be closed while crews repair the break include: Southwest 2nd Street closed from Southwest 1st Avenue to Southwest 3rd Avenue/Nugent Avenue.
Also, the city has designated boundaries where they are suggesting that there is no swimming, fishing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging or any water-related activities in the impacted area.
Boundaries of New River are as follows:
- North: North Edge of New River
- South: South Edge of New River
- East: Andrews Avenue Bridge
- West: S.W. 4th Avenue Bridge
The city of Fort Lauderdale has a 24-hour customer service center to answer any questions. Call (954) 828-8000.