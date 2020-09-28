SWAT called to Fort Lauderdale home over dispute about DJ equipment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A SWAT team called to a home in Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night after two roommates got into an argument, police say.

It happened on Lauderdale Manors Drive, where investigators say the victim confronted the suspect about missing DJ equipment.

They say the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the victim in the head.

The victim was able to get out of the home and call police.

The suspect, 46-year-old Charles Roberts, remained inside the home, which is why the SWAT team was called.

He was taken into custody without incident and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.