Mayors aim to continue to punish face mask violators in South Florida

MIAMI – Miami-Dade and Broward counties decided to continue to enforce the local orders to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Gov. Ron DeSantis' Phase 3 delays the county’s request for collections for some time in the future. The second-degree misdemeanor is still in place.

“We have a mask mandate. We just can’t collect on those penalties and fees related to COVID-19 violations until after COVID-19 is over,” said Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief,

Local mayors are also working to clarify DeSantis' order out of fear that reopening bars and nightclubs and not enforcing social distancing is going to cause coronavirus cases to rise in South Florida.

“The reason it has gone down is because we have taken all these steps,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández.

Dr. Andrew Pastewski, intensive care unit medical director at Jackson South Medical Center, said he is concerned about all of the pictures he has seen of people socializing in South Florida.

“We are all anticipating a surge in about 3 to 4 weeks,” Pastewski said