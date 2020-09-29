Miami-Dade mayor says fines will continue for those violating pandemic guidelines

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon at which time he announced that civil citations for violating the county’s New Normal rules amid the coronavirus pandemic would continue despite the governor’s order to not issue fines to people who are not wearing masks or following social distancing rules.

Gimenez said he understood Gov. Ron DeSantis' reasoning that many Floridians are out of work because of the pandemic and can’t afford to pay the citations.

Because of that, Gimenez said the county will not be collecting payment for those citations until after the governor’s order expires.

The mayor said the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain in place at this time as late-night celebrations are expected as the Miami Heat faces the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

He encouraged Miamians to celebrate virtually with one another.

Gimenez also acknowledged the county’s lower positivity rate, but warned that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

The county’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.66%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Gimenez encouraged people to get tested for COVID-19 and said lines have been short at county-run testing locations.