Cuban national with extensive criminal history turned over to ICE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Cuban national who has had multiple criminal convictions in Florida, California and Massachusetts has been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a recent traffic stop, the U.S. Border Patrol confirmed.

According to authorities, Border Patrol agents assisted the Florida Highway Patrol during the traffic stop in West Palm Beach on Friday.

Authorities said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, provided a foreign driver’s license and claimed to be from Mexico.

Agents later discovered that the man was actually from Cuba and was in the U.S. illegally, authorities said.

The man was taken into Border Patrol custody and later turned over to ICE for removal proceedings.

Authorities said some of the man’s past convictions in the U.S. have been for "crimes against children, aggravated assault, burglary, grand theft auto and driving under the influence.

He was previously sentenced to 20 months in prison for his conviction relating to crimes against children, authorities said.

“This subject was a threat to our community,” said Adam Hoffner, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol – Miami Sector. “Our goal is the safety and security of our citizens and protecting our community.”