Man drowns in Broward County lake, homicide deputies investigating

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating how a man drowned in an Oakland Park lake on Tuesday.

Emergency operators received a call just after 6:30 p.m. regarding a man that went into the water at Royal Palm Park and never resurfaced.

Divers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Sunrise Fire Rescue deputies found the man’s body in the lake.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from BSO are working with crime scene technicians to investigate the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.