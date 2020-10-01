Airlines begin furloughing employees as Payroll Support Program expires

MIAMI – Airlines have begun furloughing thousands of employees as the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act expired Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met Wednesday in an 11th-hour attempt to come up with a coronavirus relief plan, but no deal was immediately struck.

“Secretary Mnuchin and I had an extensive conversation and we found areas where we are seeking further clarification. Our conversations will continue,” Pelosi said in a statement.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in an email to employees that he spoke with Mnuchin and he informed him that an agreement could be reached in the coming days.

Parker said the airline would begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday, but said the airline would reverse the furlough processes and recall any impacted employees if efforts to extend the PSP are successful.

“I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome,” he wrote. “It is not what you all deserve. It is a privilege to advocate on behalf of the hardworking aviation professionals at American and throughout the industry, and you have my assurance that we will continue to do so in the days ahead. Please keep contacting your elected officials about the importance of reaching an agreement that will extend PSP. We are not done fighting.”

United Airlines, meanwhile, told employees they would begin furloughing about 13,000 employees.

They too will reverse course if an agreement to extent the PSP is made.

“In a continuing effort to give the federal government every opportunity to act, we have made clear to leadership in the Administration, Congress and among our union partners that we can and will reverse the furlough process if the CARES Act Payroll Support Program is extended in the next few days,” an email from the airline stated. “We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now and save jobs.”