Caught on camera: Infrared video from BSO chopper shows car chase

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Mercedes-Benz stolen in Miami-Dade County with the spotting of a car in Broward County and then a chase through two cities is captured on infrared video. It’s a bird’s eye view of an opportunity to see how Broward County Sheriff’s high over the scene assist deputies on the ground.

The chopper was flying above a white Mercedes-Benz in Pompano Beach early Tuesday morning. The suspect vehicle was located after BSO learned the car was taken during a carjacking in Miami-Dade late Monday.

BSO’s Aviation Unit’s cameras capturing the chase into Fort Lauderdale. The pilot of the helicopter can be heard telling deputies the car’s location and the driver’s every move.

Then a BSO car on the ground with flashing lights and blaring sirens is seen following the Mercedes-Benz as it pulls into the driveway of a home.

The helicopter pilot tells deputies on the ground: “Got the driver bailing out. He is running towards that residence. Two properties to the East.”

K9 units can be seen searching behind homes before a man and woman are found in the backyard. The suspects were identified as Bobby Clyde Bean, 52, and Chloe Jamison, 24.

Bean is being held in the Main Jail on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer without violence and fleeing and eluding. Jamison is being held in the North Broward Bureau Jail and faces charges of grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence.

The court ordered no bond set for Bean because he has an out-of-county warrant – for robbery.