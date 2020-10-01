Family still looking for answers a year after fatal Broward hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been just over a year and there are still no answers as to who was behind the wheel of the car that hit and killed a 61-year-old man along East Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

The family of Henry Zukowski is pleading for someone to come forward as the Broward Sheriff’s Office struggles for leads in part because there was no surveillance video of the crash that occurred Sept. 25, 2019.

“Today this case has no leads and we are still looking for the driver,” BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard said Thursday.

Megan Zukowski, the victim’s daughter, describes her father as a loving man who had a passion for music.

“It’s been 371 days since my dad, Henry Zukowski, was killed while crossing the street — 371 agonizing, nightmare-inducing days,” she said in a news conference at BSO headquarters. “The fact that no one has come forward with any information regarding his death is just beyond me.”

On that September day, Megan Zukowski says her father was walking just two blocks from his home to go to the store when he was struck.

“I sure as hell know you looked in your rear-view mirror and saw my dad laying in the street,” she said. “Henry was a big guy over 6 feet tall. There’s no way you didn’t see him laying there.”

Detectives on Thursday showed what they recovered from the scene: A broken passenger-side mirror, glass, and other parts from a Honda Civic believed to be the car that killed Zukowski.

Prichard said they took that evidence to a Honda dealership and were able to narrow down that they are looking for a Civic that is metallic in color, a 2014 or 2015 model, with damage to the passenger side.

Though, since it has been over a year, the car could have been repaired by now. And that’s why someone coming forward with info is so crucial in this case.

“It’s hard enough to lose a loved one. But to lose a loved one in such a manner is indescribable,” Megan Zukowski said. "Please, if anyone knows anything, just say something. Imagine if it was someone that you cared about.”

Investigators are offering a $3,000 reward for information. If you know anything, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.