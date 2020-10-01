Family wants answers following arrest of driver in deadly Lauderhill hit and run crash

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The family of a woman who was killed in a hit and run crash earlier this week is devastated.

That woman and her husband were the victims of a multi-car crash on Monday. He remains hospitalized.

Surveillance video captured the severe crash near the intersection of State Road 7 and the Lauderhill Mall on Monday.

The video shows a red SUV attempting to make a left turn when its struck by a green BMW, causing it to flip twice and come to a stop on its side.

The driver and passenger were still trapped inside as bystanders can be seen rushing to help.

Police identified the driver of the BMW as 19-year-old Decarius Richards who is seen in the video being pulled out of the car by another man.

The two made multiple trips back to the vehicle, taking two injured children out before leaving the scene of the crash with the people inside the red SUV still trapped inside.

The driver, identified as Armand St. Louis, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The passenger was his wife of nearly 50 years, Delourdes St. Louis.

She was airlifted to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

“I’m like, is this really happening?” said Richard St. Louis, the victims' son. “Am I ever not going to talk to my mother anymore? Am I not going to receive a text from my mom to ask me how I’m doing?”

Richards was arrested on Tuesday and made a virtual appearance before a Broward County judge Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $300,000.

While investigators are working to determine why the children left the scene and where they were initially taken, it is the family of 66-year-old Delourdes who wants to know why the driver, who took the life of their beloved mother, didn’t even try to help.

“That was heartless,” Richard said. “I don’t think any other human being would just leave anyone to die and then run from the scene.”