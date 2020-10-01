Lawsuit says candidate doesn’t live in her district, but knock on the door and there she is

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Local 10 News went unannounced Thursday morning to the house Miami-Dade School Board candidate Luisa Santos allegedly doesn’t live in.

But guess who answered the door?

Luisa Santos.

“Yes that is what I do when I am home,” Santos said with a laugh.

A lawsuit just filed wants Santos disqualified from running for the District 9 school board seat in Miami-Dade County.

The suit accuses Santos of not living in the district when she qualified to run for the seat. It claims she spends most of her time at her boyfriend’s.

She calls it nothing but last-minute dirty politics.

“I grew up in this community,” she said. "I went to Pine Elementary, South Middle, Coral Reef High. I literally live in Homestead. This is outrageous.

The suit was filed by Christian Santos — no relation to Luisa.

She says she doesn’t even know who that is.

“This is sad, and this is why people are so frustrated with politics. That in this moment, 30 days left to go, an opponent’s allies get so desperate they have to resort to a lawsuit.”

We wanted to talk to Christian Santos about the lawsuit. He didn’t answer.

Instead, we got an immediate call from his attorney, former state representative JC Planas.

The suit seems to be based on a private investigator asking neighbors who lives in what house.

The suit also says Luisa’s driver license and voter registration don’t come back to this Homestead house.

But the address on her license shows the same address where she was standing outside her home.

Santos is in a runoff with Miami-Dade commissioner Dennis Moss for the school board seat. He spent close 30 years on the county commission and is terming out.

His name is nowhere in the lawsuit against Luisa Santos.

She says she’s running a grassroots campaign and now will have to hire an attorney to fight the suit.

“They want to distract us,” she said. “This is a distraction, and guess what, my team is stronger than ever and we are excited.”

Santos says the house she lives in is owned by a family friend.

Local 10 News called Moss and left messages at several different locations to get his reaction. We have not heard back from him.

No court date has been set to address the lawsuit. As of now, Luisa Santos remains a very qualified candidate.