Miami and FIU cancel Spring Break 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Spring break is an institution in South Florida, but two South Florida institutions of higher learning won’t be having it in 2021.

The University of Miami and Florida International University both announced that they are canceling the annual reprieve because of the safety risk associated with the spread of COVID-19 if students were to travel and then return to campus.

The University of Florida and Florida State University previously said they will also cancel spring break this school year.

University of Miami President Julio Frenk said his school’s spring semester will begin a week later than initially scheduled, on Jan. 25, and students will also get two “Wellness Wednesdays” off.

“I know it hasn’t been easy, and I can’t promise that it will become any easier anytime soon. But together we have come a long way, and I’m confident that we can continue to have a successful year, as long as we remain vigilant,” Frenk said in a video message.

FIU has proposed a calendar in which classes would end a week earlier rather than taking a week off for spring break.