Shots fired outside Fort Lauderdale Walmart following attempted robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers are searching for a pair of suspects after shots were fired outside a Broward County Walmart.

Authorities said they received a call of an attempted robbery just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, one suspect walked up to door of Walmart liquor store just as an employee was exiting with a bag of money and two security guards.

The suspect tried to grab the bag and there was a struggle, police said.

That’s when an accomplice waiting in a nearby car fired multiple gunshots into the air, which officers believe was as a distraction.

Officers said they are searching for a four-door silver sedan that was occupied by the attempted robber and his driver.

They did not get away with any of the money they were attempting to steal, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the unarmed Walmart security officers “really took a gamble and put their lives in danger.”

Investigators are hoping to review surveillance video.