Woman dies in Deerfield Beach mobile home fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A woman was killed and a mobile home in Deerfield Beach was completely destroyed by a fire, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived the Tidewater Mobile Home community just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

They were met with heavy smoke and flames when they came upon the engulfed unit.

Once they made their way inside, they found the woman lifeless.

Neighbors told Local 10 that the woman’s dog is missing.

“I heard from some of the other people say that she may have fallen asleep with a cigarette, I mean it’s awful,” said Nick Ammirati the victim’s neighbor.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities said the mobile home was a total loss.