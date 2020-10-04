Hallandale police investigating after passenger in car shot Saturday afternoon

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police are searching for a gunman after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Hallandale Beach.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, a driver told said he had offered a friend a ride in the area.

Around 4 p.m., as the driver stopped the car in traffic at Northwest 6th Avenue and West Pembroke Road, someone fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Police said the “victim was sitting in the second row” when he was struck. He was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Hallandale Beach detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477(TIPS).