86ºF

Local News

WATCH: Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center provide health update on President Trump

Tags: News, Politics
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, arrives to brief reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, arrives to brief reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Doctors from Walter Reed Medical Center provide an update on the health of President Donald Trump following his diagnosis of COVID-19.

The full video of the press briefing can be seen below:

Trump Health Update - 10/4/20

WATCH LIVE: Doctors from Walter Reed Medical Center provide an update on the health of President Donald Trump following his diagnosis of COVID-19.

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.