WATCH: Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center provide health update on President Trump
Doctors from Walter Reed Medical Center provide an update on the health of President Donald Trump following his diagnosis of COVID-19.
The full video of the press briefing can be seen below:
Trump Health Update - 10/4/20
WATCH LIVE: Doctors from Walter Reed Medical Center provide an update on the health of President Donald Trump following his diagnosis of COVID-19.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, October 4, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.