1 killed in shooting outside gas station in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting just outside a gas station in Tamarac, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 2401 W. Commercial Blvd. shortly after 1 p.m. as a tarp covered a portion of a gray Mercedes-Benz.

One person in handcuffs could be seen sitting on the ground.

Man sitting on ground in handcuffs following shooting outside gas station. (WPLG)

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said deputies were called to the Speedway gas station around 12:45 p.m.

“I was in my truck over there and I hear these shots, like 6 or 7 rounds -- ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ I thought it was fireworks,” witness Jeff Charette said. “Once the shots went off I was like, where are they going, you know? You never know where the shots are going to end up.”

Grossman said homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.