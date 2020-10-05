2 men injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were injured Monday morning in a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex at 15465 SW 288th St.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said officers arrived at the scene to find one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

According to Zabaleta, another man later went to Homestead Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh and is also in stable condition.

No other details were immediately known.