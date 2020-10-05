2 pedestrians fatally struck by vehicles in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes Monday morning in Miami-Dade County.

The first crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 266th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a gray Honda sedan was heading north on U.S. 1 when a pedestrian walked into the street.

The Honda struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camacho said the pedestrian was not using the designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were shut down after the incident.

A second crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami police confirmed an elderly man was struck by a car in the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

He too was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the victim was walking in a crosswalk at the time of the incident or if the driver remained at the scene.