Body of missing 21-year-old man found in Davie lake, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – The body of a 21-year-old man was found in a Davie lake Monday, police say.

Nicolas Pineda had been reported missing, and investigators believe he drowned overnight.

Officers from the Davie Police Department received a call about a missing person around 9 a.m. and responded to the area of the 3100 block of Palm Trace Landings Drive.

They say they found several articles of clothing near the shoreline of the lake, and a dive team located the deceased body underwater.

It’s unclear if there was any foul play, and it’s also unclear if Pineda lived in the gated community.

The investigation is ongoing.

