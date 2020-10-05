Mother fears missing 9-year-old girl was placed on wrong school bus

MARGATE, Fla. – A search is underway for a missing child in Broward County.

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in Margate.

Police are focusing their attention in the area of West Broward Academy, which is located near the intersection of Coconut Creek Parkway and Banks Road.

The girl’s mother told Local 10 News she believes the child may have been put on a bus mistakenly after her first day back to in-person learning.

Anyone with information should contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.