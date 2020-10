Presidente Supermarket featured in ‘Dirty Dining’ still has roach issue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Presidente Supermarket located on Miller Drive in the Kendall Area of Southwest Miami-Dade was re-inspected and the news isn’t good.

A roach issue was found again and the kitchen and receiving areas have been ordered shut.

The original inspection was on Sept. 16.

Click here to view the inspection report.

The follow up was on Friday, Oct. 2.

Click here to view the inspection report.

The inspector issued a “stop use” order on ovens and fryers, as well.

Staff was warned in September that the receiving area would be shut if the roach issue continued.

According to the latest inspection, all areas must be cleaned and sanitized and the affected storage areas must be completely cleared of all merchandise.

*** PRESIDENTE SUPERMARKET

14778 SE 56TH STREET

MIAMI

RE-INSPECTION DATE OCTOBER 1ST

“RECEIVING AREAS OF THE ESTABLISHMENT AND THE ESTABLISHMENT WILL NO LONGER BE ALLOWED TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL FOOD ITEMS, A STOP-USE ORDER OF ALL PROCESSING EQUIPMENT (IF APPLICABLE) WILL BE ISSUED AND A STOP-SALE ORDER OF ALL EXPOSED FOOD ITEMS (IF APPLICABLE) WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE INFESTATION IS ERADICATED. A COPY OF THE PEST CONTROL PLAN CHECKLIST HAS BEEN PROVIDED TO THE ESTABLISHMENT.”

“EMPLOYEES WERE UNABLE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS THAT RELATE TO FOODBORNE DISEASE, SYMPTOMS, AND REPORTING RESPONSIBILITIES.”

“KITCHEN PROCESSING- LIVE ROACHES FOUND CRAWLING ON WALL ACROSS FROM COLD UNIT STATION AND ON FLOOR NEAR THE PORK SHOULDER RE-PACKING AREA.”

“A STOP USE ORDER IS IN EFFECT FOR THE KITCHEN, KITCHEN PROCESSING AREA, ALL OPEN FOOD PROCESSING/HANDLING IN THESE AREAS, AND ALL FOOD RELATED EQUIPMENT IN THESE AREAS. THESE AREAS AND EQUIPMENT CANNOT BE USED UNTIL RELEASED BY AN INSPECTOR.”