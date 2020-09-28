Dirty Dining: Boston Market and Bento ordered shut for second time

You may not think having flies in a restaurant kitchen is a big deal, but the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation considers it a “HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATION.”

Last week, a Boston Market in Pompano Beach and a Bento Asian Kitchen and Sushi in Boca Raton were both ordered shut due to fly issues.

According to state records, both places have been shut before for the very same problem.

Why didn’t they install air curtains to prevent flies from coming in?

Roach issues were discovered at Ackees Jamaican in Cutler Bay.

Ackees was also cited for employee training and cleanliness issues.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

33 violations were found at Ackees Jamaican Cuisine in Cutler Bay. (Jeff Weinsier, WPLG)

***ACKEES JAMAICAN CUISINE

19349 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/21/20

33 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches in multiple locations. 3 lives crawling on the floor by the cook line area on the kitchen, 2 live crawling on the wall underneath the dish machine and 2 lives on the floor on the dry storage area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 22 dead roaches in multiple locations including the kitchen, dish machine area and dry storage area.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine at 0 ppm. As per owner no more sanitizer for dishwasher available at the time of the inspection.

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.”

“Food debris/dust/grease/soil residue on exterior of microwave. Observed at unit located inside kitchen area.”

***BOSTON MARKET

2451 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/25/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/23/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 8 live flies on ceiling over front counter in dining room 10 live flies at wall behind self-service soda dispenser station 12 live flies on wall behind dry storage rack and prep table next to the microwaves and ovens in the kitchen 3 live flies on the wall behind the reach in coolers in kitchen 2 live flies on the ceiling over the triple sink 2 live flies on the walls on chicken prep area in kitchen 6 live flies on soda dispenser boxes in dry storage area in kitchen Approximately 25 live flies on storage rack next to soda dispenser boxes in dry storage area in kitchen Approximately 40 live flies on storage racks in dry storage area in kitchen Approximately 10 live flies at hand sink in kitchen on wall, paper towel dispenser and soap dispenser.”

***BENTO ASIAN KITCHEN & SUSHI

5570 NORTH MILITARY TRAIL

BOCA RATON

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/22/20

1 VIOLATION FOUND

Also ordered shut 1/15/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 live flies at pre order pick up shelf in dining room 2 live flies at bathroom doors in dining room 4 live flies at iced tea dispensers behind front counter in dining room. 5 liv flies on syrup dispensers behind front counter in dining room Approximately 5 live flies at counter behind sushi counter in dining room 5 live flies on single use to-go containers on cook line window in kitchen 2 live flies on lid of open soy sauce in storage area in kitchen separated from cook line 1 live fly on clean pot and pan storage shelf over triple sink 1 live fly on clean cutting board mat hanging at triple sink 1 live fly on mop at mop sink next to triple sink 3 live flies on boxes stored over cook line flip top coolers 7 live flies on office door at closed end of cook line 1 live fly on paper towel dispenser at hand wash sink on cook line .”