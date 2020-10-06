85ºF

Fort Lauderdale police seek help in finding second man involved in fatal shooting

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Fort Lauderdale police are searching for this man who they said was involved in a fatal shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are still searching for a man who shot another man in the leg over the summer in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released new and enhanced surveillance video of the June 2 shooting that left Jamar Mousakheel, 31, dead.

Police said Mousakheel was visiting a business in the area of 231 Almond Ave. around 11:15 p.m. that night when he approached an unknown man in the parking lot and an argument ensued.

Surveillance video shows Mousakheel walking toward a car with the man before a third man shows up.

The men began to disperse when the first suspect walked up to the victim and shot him in the leg.

WARNING: Video contains violent content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The gunman then fled the scene in his car.

Surveillance video shows Mousakheel sitting on the ground when he is approached by a second suspect, who shoots him once in the head and then flees on foot.

Police said that suspect, identified as Gerald Gotcher, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested June 5 on a murder charge.

Surveillance video shows Gerald Gotcher fatally shooting man in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.
Much of the incident report has been redacted by authorities and a motive for the shootings are unclear.

The first suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective J. Jaggers at 954-828-5970 or Sgt. S. Novak at 954-828-5556. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

