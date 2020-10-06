Fort Lauderdale police seek help in finding second man involved in fatal shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are still searching for a man who shot another man in the leg over the summer in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released new and enhanced surveillance video of the June 2 shooting that left Jamar Mousakheel, 31, dead.

Police said Mousakheel was visiting a business in the area of 231 Almond Ave. around 11:15 p.m. that night when he approached an unknown man in the parking lot and an argument ensued.

Surveillance video shows Mousakheel walking toward a car with the man before a third man shows up.

The men began to disperse when the first suspect walked up to the victim and shot him in the leg.

WARNING: Video contains violent content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The gunman then fled the scene in his car.

Surveillance video shows Mousakheel sitting on the ground when he is approached by a second suspect, who shoots him once in the head and then flees on foot.

Police said that suspect, identified as Gerald Gotcher, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested June 5 on a murder charge.

Surveillance video shows Gerald Gotcher fatally shooting man in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Much of the incident report has been redacted by authorities and a motive for the shootings are unclear.

The first suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective J. Jaggers at 954-828-5970 or Sgt. S. Novak at 954-828-5556. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.