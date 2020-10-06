Man robs Wells Fargo Bank branch in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a bank in Coral Gables on Monday.

The robbery was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a hat and neck gaitor, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

Marshall would not disclose the amount of money, if any, that was taken.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.