About 44,000 more students return to public schoolhouses in Miami-Dade, district reports

Julissa Arana’s youngest son, who is in 1st grade at Joella C. Good Elementary, was among the nearly 20,000 students who returned to public schoolhouses in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

On Wednesday, it was her son Jacob’s turn. The 3rd-grade student at Joella C. Good in northwest Miami-Dade said he was scared and nervous after his brother warned him about the changes.

Arana said her two sons have been attending Joella C. Good since kindergarten and the school’s administration has earned her trust over the years.

“They need it. Being stuck in front of a computer for eight hours a day is not healthy for a child,” Arana said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools reported about 44,000 more students, including students in 9th and 10th grades, returned to schoolhouses on Wednesday. More middle and high school students will return on Thursday and Friday.

Miami-Dade schoolhouse return (MDCS)

The new protocols at Miami-Dade public schools during the coronavirus pandemic include more distance between desks, less socializing, more cleaning and disinfecting, and access to hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. The use of face masks is mandatory.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited Coral Reef Senior High School in Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights neighborhood. He spoke to reporters outside the campus.

“Every PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) needed in schools, every supply that needed to be in schools, was in schools,” Carvalho said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools reports about 44,000 students returned to classrooms on Wednesday. (Local 10 News)

Since the district didn’t invest in plexiglass separators in classrooms, some teachers installed creative solutions on their own dime. One teacher in Hialeah used clear shower curtains.

School administrators also set up isolation rooms to quarantine students who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, a cough, sore throat, nausea, or a runny nose.

The school board decided to start the gradual reopening despite opposition from United Teachers Dade’s members who were demanding more safety measures.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools requires students to wear face masks to school. (Local 10 News)

Karla Hernandez-Mats, the union’s president, attributed the rush to the “personal political agendas” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, both supporters of charter schools, have been encouraging districts to reopen.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools distributed signs asking people to social distance. (Local 10 News)

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

According to the latest Florida Department of Health data on Miami-Dade County, 3,368 deaths are associated with COVID-19, and 172,111 coronavirus infections are confirmed.

Miami-Dade’s reported coronavirus testing positivity rate on Oct. 6 was 3.94%. Before public schools reopened, public health officials started to track cases in schools, including private and charter.

Here is the latest FDOH list of schools with confirmed infections in Miami-Dade:

Alexander School

Barbara Goleman Senior High

Beyond Expectations Academy

Brownsville Middle School

Campbell Drive K-8 Center

Champagnat Catholic School of Hialeah

Children’s Rainbow Dayschool Academy

Christ Fellowship Academy in Palmetto Bay

Christopher Columbus High School

Concordia Lutheran School

Diamond Minds Transformational Leadership

Divine Savior Lutheran Academy in Doral

Einsteins Learning Center in Hialeah

Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral

Florida Christian School

Frances S. Tucker Elementary School

Granada Day School in Coral Gables

Gratigny Elementary School

Gulliver Academy in Coral Gables

Gulliver Preparatory in Pinecrest

Gulliver Schools-Pinecrest High School

Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High

Horeb Christian School in Hialeah

Imater Academy in Hialeah

International Bilingual Preschool

Kendall Christian

Key Point Christian Academy

Kinloch Park Elementary School

La Progresiva Presbyterian School Inc.

Lincoln-Marti Charter School Little Havana Campus

Lincoln-Marti Community Agency

Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in Homestead

Lubavitch Educational Center Inc.

Mesivta of Greater Miami in Miami Beach

Miami Country Day School in Miami-Dade

Miami Lakes Educational Center in Miami Lakes

Miami Shores Presbyterian Church School

Miami Southridge Senior High

Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 in Sunny Isles Beach

Palm Springs Elementary School in Hialeah

Palm Springs Middle School in Hialeah

Saint Brendan High School

Saint Timothy Parish School

Shelton Academy in Doral

South Miami Senior High School in Miami-Dade

The 2nd House Academy Corp.

The Cushman School

Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School

Tropical Elementary School

True North Classical Academy

West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School

Westwood Christian School

Yeshiva Elementary

Yeshiva Toras Chaim in North Miami Beach

Local 10 News Associate Producer Ashley Orozco contributed to this report.