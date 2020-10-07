Driver stays on scene after hitting pedestrian crossing Calle Ocho

MIAMI – A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car in Miami.

It happened on busy Southwest 8th Street, better known as Calle Ocho.

Witnesses told Local 10 News the victim, a man in his 50s, was not using the crosswalk when he was attempting to cross the road near Southwest 15th Avenue.

Neighbors said police officers, who were in a restaurant next door, ran out and rendered aid to the man.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, leaving a bloody scene behind.

The driver involved remained at the scene and spoke to Local 10 News.

“He just came out of nowhere from the left side and walked in front of me and I hit him,” said motorist Roberto Azúcar. “I hit the breaks, but it was too late.”

Officers have not said if the driver will be cited or charged.

The victim is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.