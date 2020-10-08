Record 18-foot python caught in Everglades by South Florida duo

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two friends from Fort Lauderdale made the catch of a lifetime: an 18-foot, nine-inch, record-breaking python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis, contractors for the joint python elimination program under Florida Fish and Wildlife and the South Water Management District, were deep in the Everglades off the L-28 Tieback canal Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., they spotted the invasive snake in the water.

Video shot by their assistant, Angela Scarfuro, shows the pair struggling with the snake as they hoist it onto higher ground. Ausburn is seen holding the head. Pavlidis takes the tail.

“Oh my god, that thing is beautiful,” Scarfuro says.

As they finally unfurl their catch, screams of delight and awe could be heard in Scarfuro’s video.

Officials with FWC and SFWMD say the python is the largest ever to be removed from the Everglades.

“The removal of this behemoth Burmese python is a triumph for our wildlife and our habitats,” said FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto.

So far, hunters for the expanded python elimination program have removed more than 5,000 invasive pythons from South Florida’s Everglades ecosystem.